NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 6, 2022
Kim Kardashian brings back her "Caramel Kim" hair, SZA is releasing a new album, and more.
“CARAMEL KIM" IS BACK BY POPULAR INTERNET DEMAND
Over the weekend, Kardashian confirmed that “caramel Kim” is officially back, sharing photos of her updated hair shade on Instagram while attending Art Basel in Miami. READ MORE
DOVE CAMERON, ACCIDENTAL POP STAR
As with many things in the music industry these days, Dove Cameron’s whirlwind started with a TikTok. But this was no PR bid to go viral — it was simply a live video of a mirror selfie with a clip of a newly finished song with no immediate plans to be released playing over it. “I'm really bad at using TikTok if I'm honest, and that's not me trying to be cute or anything. I genuinely just don't enjoy it,” she reveals. READ MORE
ELLIOT PAGE REVEALS PAGEBOY, HIS FORTHCOMING MEMOIR
EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT SZA'S NEW ALBUM
RM'S "YUN" & 9 OTHER NEW SONGS OUT THIS WEEK
TRUE LIFE: MY PARTNER IS OBSESSED WITH NFTS
INSTAGRAM DIDN’T KILL PARTY PHOTOGRAPHY. IT JUST MADE IT EVOLVE.
Photographers like Tyrell Hampton and Mark Hunter aka The Cobrasnake share the new rules of capturing nightlife. READ MORE
DECEMBER's FULL MOON IN GEMINI IS A DOOZY
In addition to its conjunction with Mars retrograde, the full moon in Gemini will trine Saturn in Aquarius. While Saturn may strike fear into hearts like a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Big Bad, the planet of time and boundaries is actually on your side — if you have your sh*t together, that is. READ MORE
→ I VISITED REMEDY PLACE, THE SOCIAL CLUB TRANSFORMING THE WELLNESS INDUSTRY
→ ART BASEL WAS MADE FOR MADONNA
→ IS AMSTERDAM THE MOST SUBVERSIVE FASHION CITY?
