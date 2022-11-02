A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Nov. 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your November Horoscope Will Initiate The Endgame

The full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus goes down on Nov. 8, the same day as U.S. elections. The following day, The Crown returns to dramatize the annus horribilis of the long-ruling Taurus Elizabeth II, and then Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grieves its late, great king. Should you be concerned about an Election Day eclipse in the sign of the autocrat, with so much noise about the fall of great kingdoms? Here’s a look at the astrological significance of the month ahead. READ MORE

THE BEST CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN MAKEUP TRANSFORMATIONS

With the sheer number of celebrity Halloween costumes that appear over the Halloweekend, it can be tough to keep track of the best ones — especially when some of our most festive celebs offer us two or three different looks. It’s prime time to see what celebrities and their professional glam squads can do — and especially so when they dress like one another. READ MORE

TRENDING

IN SWEDEN, THE FORESTS ARE ALIVE WITH MONSTERS

If you are looking to combine an immersive horror story experience with a trip to Scandinavia, well, Sweden has you covered. Spellbound by Sweden is a peculiar new travel initiative recently launched by the country’s tourism board. Kiln is a 30-minute audio story that can only be experienced in the country itself — it’s geo-restricted to the country’s coordinates. NYLON editor Steffanee Wang made the trek to detail what it’s like to listen to scary stories deep in the woods. READ MORE

MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM IS ABOUT COMING OF AGE IN NEW YORK'S LAST GREAT ROCK SCENE

It’s 1999; the Lower East Side is boarded up; Y2K is imminent — it felt like New York was over. “I remember thinking maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands,” says The Moldy Peaches co-founder Adam Green. Little did they know, they were about to build an entirely new scene of their own. This is the story of indie sleaze, told through archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, and more. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

