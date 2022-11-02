Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: November 1, 2022
Why your November horoscope will initiate massive change, the best celebrity Halloween makeup looks, and more.
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Nov. 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Your November Horoscope Will Initiate The Endgame
The full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus goes down on Nov. 8, the same day as U.S. elections. The following day, The Crown returns to dramatize the annus horribilis of the long-ruling Taurus Elizabeth II, and then Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grieves its late, great king. Should you be concerned about an Election Day eclipse in the sign of the autocrat, with so much noise about the fall of great kingdoms? Here’s a look at the astrological significance of the month ahead. READ MORE
THE BEST CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN MAKEUP TRANSFORMATIONS
With the sheer number of celebrity Halloween costumes that appear over the Halloweekend, it can be tough to keep track of the best ones — especially when some of our most festive celebs offer us two or three different looks. It’s prime time to see what celebrities and their professional glam squads can do — and especially so when they dress like one another. READ MORE
TRENDING
BACKSTAGE WITH WHEN WE WERE YOUNG’S CLASS OF 2022
HOW CARLY RAE JEPSEN TURNED BAD DATES INTO SONGS
RALPH LAUREN ENTERS THE FORTNITE METAVERSE
NATASHA LYONNE AND CHLOË SEVIGNY STAR IN NEW RIAN JOHNSON SERIES
IN SWEDEN, THE FORESTS ARE ALIVE WITH MONSTERS
If you are looking to combine an immersive horror story experience with a trip to Scandinavia, well, Sweden has you covered. Spellbound by Sweden is a peculiar new travel initiative recently launched by the country’s tourism board. Kiln is a 30-minute audio story that can only be experienced in the country itself — it’s geo-restricted to the country’s coordinates. NYLON editor Steffanee Wang made the trek to detail what it’s like to listen to scary stories deep in the woods. READ MORE
MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM IS ABOUT COMING OF AGE IN NEW YORK'S LAST GREAT ROCK SCENE
It’s 1999; the Lower East Side is boarded up; Y2K is imminent — it felt like New York was over. “I remember thinking maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands,” says The Moldy Peaches co-founder Adam Green. Little did they know, they were about to build an entirely new scene of their own. This is the story of indie sleaze, told through archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, and more. READ MORE
FURTHER READING
HAPPY PEOPLE ACTUALLY SMELL DIFFERENT — HERE’S WHY
IMAN REFUSED TO WORK FOR LESS THAN WHITE MODELS
EVERYTHING COMING TO DISNEY+ IN NOVEMBER
Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.