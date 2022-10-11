Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 10, 2022
Bella Hadid just brought back a major '00s bangs trend, Paris Hilton befriended her sunglasses thief, and more.
A version of this content appeared in NYLON's daily newsletter on October 10, 2022.
BELLA HADID IS MAKING HEAVY SIDE BANGS HAPPEN
The side part has been slowly coming back into the spotlight, and Bella Hadid just accelerated it to the next level with her birthday beauty look. It's definitely giving Myspace flashbacks in the best way possible. READ MORE
THE MID-’90S DERRY GIRLS COSTUMES ARE PEAK NOSTALGIA
Costume designer Cathy Prior recycled some meaningful ‘90s fashion for the show’s final run. “By Season 3, you feel at home with them all,” says Prior. “The costumes are so important to make that feel real, so I incorporated pieces over all three seasons into the last season, just for that.” READ MORE
TRENDING
CARLY RAE JEPSEN'S NEW SINGLE WILL MAKE YOU BELIEVE IN LOVE AGAIN
BEYONCÉ CALLS RIGHT SAID FRED'S COMMENTS "INCREDIBLY DISPARAGING"
VANESSA HUDGENS GETS PARANORMAL WITH HER SPIRITUAL REALITY MOVIE DEAD HOT
DOJA CAT DOMINATED STREET STYLE THIS FASHION MONTH
PARIS HILTON IS NOW FRIENDS WITH THE TIKTOKER WHO STOLE FROM HER
“We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton's car. Then my friend said ‘run’ and I thought the cops were coming so we ran,” says Greg Brown. After they escaped, Brown's friend revealed that she snagged the socialite’s Christian Dior sunglasses. READ MORE
FIONA APPLE HAS A NEW SONG ON RINGS OF POWER
Apparently the singer is a big Middle Earth fan. “Fiona Apple brings her powerful and cinematic vocals to this beautiful and haunting piece of music," says Bob Bowen, head of music for Amazon Studios. Her incredible performance and interpretation of this legendary text will amaze fans.” READ MORE
FURTHER READING
