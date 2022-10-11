A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

"Hair Tattoos" Are TikTok's Latest Viral Trend

If you run out of space for tattoos on your body, well, I have great news: hair tattoos are the next big beauty trend. TikTok stylists like Matthew Newman have been experimenting with playful designs — and going viral in the process. READ MORE

A GLOSSIER TELL-ALL BOOK IS ON ITS WAY

There’s no denying that Glossier shook up the beauty industry with its initial launch in 2014. But a lot has changed in the past eight years, including a massive boom in the beauty and cosmetics industry — not to mention some skeletons lurking in Glossier's own medicine cabinet. This is officially *my* most anticipated book of 2023. READ MORE

TRENDING

JAPANESE BREAKFAST ON COVERING BRANDI CARLILE FOR THE NORTH FACE

Growing up in Eugene, Oregon, author and Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner regularly reached for her trusted North Face jacket. “Where I grew up, The North Face is kind of the uniform for hiking and cycling and just existing in the rain,” she says. “It was definitely a part of my childhood.” It makes sense, then, that the brand tapped Zauner to help with the new It’s More Than A Jacket campaign. READ MORE

THE POWER OF INTENTION: HOW TO MANIFEST YOUR DREAM LIFE

Whether you are a dedicated practitioner, a skeptic, or a skeptic-turned-practitioner, chances are you've encountered manifestation before. Here we show you how to map out your intentions, dedicate time and space for creative and spiritual channeling, and visualize what you're seeking to bring into your life.

