TELFAR BAGS ARE RETAINING MORE VALUE THAN HERMÈS BAGS

Luxury resale site Rebag released its 2022 appraisal report, which found that Telfar bags retained more value than any legacy brands — including Hermès. Here’s what that means if you have been lucky enough to snag a Bushwick Birkin for yourself. READ MORE

TOVE LO IS STILL THE QUEEN OF HORNY, HOT-MESS DANCE FLOOR ANTHEMS

In Tove Lo’s world, the choruses are crisp, but the stories are as complicated as real life. “The one thing I've always been taught is [pop music’s] supposed to have one message,” says the singer, who counts legendary hitmaker Max Martin (Britney Spears, Katy Perry) as an early mentor. “But that's not how we work in our minds.” NYLON spoke with her about her latest album, Dirt Femme. READ MORE

TRENDING

GANNI’S FIRST-EVER BEAUTY LAUNCH IS BIODEGRADABLE GLITTER

The cellulose-based formula gives consumers a biodegradable alternative to their favorite Y2K-inspired beauty looks. But worry not, the elevated formula does not compromise the quality of the flash and fun everyone loves about traditional glitter — and it comes in three dazzling colors that you can nab right now. READ MORE

LANA DEL REY LOST MUSIC & A BOOK MANUSCRIPT ON STOLEN HARD DRIVES

To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal! In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, Lana says her hard drives, camcorders, and a computer containing her new album and new poetry book, as well as many other files, have been stolen. Here’s how the theft went down. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

