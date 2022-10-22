Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 21, 2022
The "It Bag" that retains more value than Hermès, Tove Lo on her new album, and more.
TELFAR BAGS ARE RETAINING MORE VALUE THAN HERMÈS BAGS
Luxury resale site Rebag released its 2022 appraisal report, which found that Telfar bags retained more value than any legacy brands — including Hermès. Here’s what that means if you have been lucky enough to snag a Bushwick Birkin for yourself. READ MORE
TOVE LO IS STILL THE QUEEN OF HORNY, HOT-MESS DANCE FLOOR ANTHEMS
In Tove Lo’s world, the choruses are crisp, but the stories are as complicated as real life. “The one thing I've always been taught is [pop music’s] supposed to have one message,” says the singer, who counts legendary hitmaker Max Martin (Britney Spears, Katy Perry) as an early mentor. “But that's not how we work in our minds.” NYLON spoke with her about her latest album, Dirt Femme. READ MORE
TRENDING
BROOKLYN'S NATIVE SUN MAKES PUNK FOR THE PEOPLE
KRISTEN BELL, BEN PLATT & ALLISON JANNEY STAR IN RAUNCHY NEW COMEDY
RIHANNA REPORTEDLY RECORDED NEW MUSIC FOR THE BLACK PANTHER SEQUEL
BURBERRY GETS IN THE GAME WITH NEW MINECRAFT COLLABORATION
GANNI’S FIRST-EVER BEAUTY LAUNCH IS BIODEGRADABLE GLITTER
The cellulose-based formula gives consumers a biodegradable alternative to their favorite Y2K-inspired beauty looks. But worry not, the elevated formula does not compromise the quality of the flash and fun everyone loves about traditional glitter — and it comes in three dazzling colors that you can nab right now. READ MORE
LANA DEL REY LOST MUSIC & A BOOK MANUSCRIPT ON STOLEN HARD DRIVES
To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal! In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, Lana says her hard drives, camcorders, and a computer containing her new album and new poetry book, as well as many other files, have been stolen. Here’s how the theft went down. READ MORE
FURTHER READING
SHEILA YASMIN MARIKAR’S NOVEL DIVES INTO LA’S CULTY FITNESS SCENE
5 SPOOKY PODCASTS TO LISTEN TO RIGHT NOW
THIS COLOR DRESS IS TAKING OVER THE RED CARPET
