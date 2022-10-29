A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 28, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

BELLA HADID JUST WORE A STUNNING ARCHIVAL ALAÏA DRESS

Bella Hadid isn’t just someone who lives in the fashion world — she absolutely loves it, too. She is no stranger to trotting out vintage pieces, and her latest was this gorgeous navy blue gown from the iconic Tunisian designer. To quote Cher from Clueless, “You don’t understand, this is an Alaïa!” READ MORE

AVRIL LAVIGNE LET YUNGBLUD GIVE HER A HAIRCUT

The Y2K icon has been experimenting with her signature punk princess look in new ways. She tried out scene kid raccoon tail hair earlier this year and has most recently been sporting bright orange extensions. Now, the musician switched up her hair for a new — and slightly shocking — choppy style, courtesy of Yungblud. READ MORE

TRENDING

THE LONELY ROAD: TOURING DURING COVID

Touring and merch — particularly, merch sold at shows — tend to comprise the majority of musicians’ income, so it was a necessary evil to head back out on the road for those who might’ve preferred to stay home and keep themselves safe. But a lot had changed since the shutdowns, and musicians and bands soon realized the touring world was altered; competition hit an all-time high and available resources nosedived. With musicians like Santigold fully canceling tours due to logistical (and emotional) hurdles, the future of live music is still hanging in the air. READ MORE

The Studio Ghibli Theme Park Is Finally Here

If you are a bit tired of Disney but love visiting theme parks, a very cool — and long-anticipated — one is here. Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio that brought us hand-drawn treasures like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving is opening a theme park in Japan — about 90 miles outside of Kyoto, to be exact. Here’s when it will open to the public, in case you want to set some price alerts on flights. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

