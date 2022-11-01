A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 31, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

THIS GOSSIP GIRL HALLOWEEN EPISODE IS A SCARY MIRROR TO TABLOID CULTURE

All of the drama in this episode centers around PR stunts. Gossip Girl has become the student, not the teacher. The only thing more terrifying than super rich kids are super rich kids who have a staunch command of the press cycle. It’s still hauntingly relevant today, and here’s why. READ MORE

MEGAN FOX IS THE LATEST CELEB TO JUMP ON THE RED HAIR TREND

From Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, who dyed their real hair, to Hailey Bieber, who just gave a burgundy wig a quick moment on Instagram, there’s been a way for everyone to try the fiery shade. But, as we head into winter, this cold-weather favorite color is only gaining popularity, and Megan Fox is the latest to try it out. READ MORE

TRENDING

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH IS PERFECT ’90S FALL FASHION INSPO

There are few people quite as iconic to my childhood as teenage witch Sabrina. Sure, some witches are spooky and some are scary, but some of them are just trying to survive high school. She had her own bewitching style that’s the perfect blend of ’90s nostalgia and cool-weather chic. READ MORE

MARS IN GEMINI BRINGS CONFUSION AND POSSIBILITY

Sure, Mars has been in Gemini since August, but recently it did what planets do best — went retrograde. From now through January, we’re in for an extended journey: one which will likely tap us into the wide variety of our talents, and leave us ambivalent about how to use them. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.