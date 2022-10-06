A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CALLED OUT MARILYN MONROE BIOPIC BLONDE

As with anything controversial and hyped, people have opinions. EmRata is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on the film, calling out the biopic for “fetishizing female pain” in TikTok she posted on Monday. READ MORE

THE 13 BUZZIEST MOMENTS FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK

From celebrity-filled front rows and runways, to a wildly viral moment involving spray paint and a supermodel, consider this your Spring 2023 Paris cheat sheet. READ MORE

TRENDING

HAILEY BIEBER'S LATEST MANICURE IS HALLOWEEN-THEMED

Known for her natural-looking manicures, the model has been diving into fall nail trends lately. First she gave us chocolate glazed donut nails, but now her latest manicure is a dramatic shift away from glazed nails entirely. READ MORE

PAMELA ANDERSON WILL RELEASE AN "UNFILTERED" MEMOIR

Love, Pamela follows Anderson’s life from her troubled childhood to modeling for Playboy to her Baywatch days. And unlike many a celebrity memoir, Anderson wrote hers alone, describing it as an “unpolished attempt,” without the help of a co-writer. READ MORE

FURTHER READING