Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 6, 2022
EmRata blasts 'Blonde' for dangerous tropes, Pamela Anderson is dropping a memoir in January, and more.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CALLED OUT MARILYN MONROE BIOPIC BLONDE
As with anything controversial and hyped, people have opinions. EmRata is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on the film, calling out the biopic for “fetishizing female pain” in TikTok she posted on Monday. READ MORE
THE 13 BUZZIEST MOMENTS FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK
From celebrity-filled front rows and runways, to a wildly viral moment involving spray paint and a supermodel, consider this your Spring 2023 Paris cheat sheet. READ MORE
Known for her natural-looking manicures, the model has been diving into fall nail trends lately. First she gave us chocolate glazed donut nails, but now her latest manicure is a dramatic shift away from glazed nails entirely. READ MORE
PAMELA ANDERSON WILL RELEASE AN "UNFILTERED" MEMOIR
Love, Pamela follows Anderson’s life from her troubled childhood to modeling for Playboy to her Baywatch days. And unlike many a celebrity memoir, Anderson wrote hers alone, describing it as an “unpolished attempt,” without the help of a co-writer. READ MORE
