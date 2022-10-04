Life
NYLON Newsletter: October 3, 2022
The 2023 Met Gala has its theme, Olivia Cooke's beauty transformation over the years, and more.
THE 2023 MET GALA THEME IS WILL HONOR KARL LAGERFELD
The next first Monday in May will be in honor of the late designer. An accompanying exhibit, "A Line In Beauty," will highlight "aesthetic themes that appear time and again—in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019." This will include approximately 150 pieces alongside original Lagerfeld sketches. I need to know how much Choupette content will be included. READ MORE
ALL ABOUT THE AGE OF AQUARIUS
If you have ever gone out with an Aquarius, then you are primed to understand the kinds of deep, ideological questions that the Age of Aquarius will shift us into. It's a time of rethinking our concepts of statehood, finance, and value. Why do we work, exactly? What is the point of money? READ MORE
Lana Del Rey's Best Collaborations
Lana Del Rey’s vocals are the highlight of any track she’s on, from her own soaring ballads to features with other artists. Whether with her brother-in-folk Father John Misty, foremother Stevie Nicks, or fellow brooder The Weeknd, LDR always shines. READ MORE
Olivia Cooke’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Ingenue to Dragon Queen
As Queen Alicent Hightower on HBO’s House Of The Dragon, Olivia Cooke fully embodies the character with medieval era-inspired gowns and regal updos. And while extreme hair and makeup looks are par for the course for most actors, she's had just about every hair color you can imagine offscreen as well. READ MORE