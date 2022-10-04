A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

THE 2023 MET GALA THEME IS WILL HONOR KARL LAGERFELD

The next first Monday in May will be in honor of the late designer. An accompanying exhibit, "A Line In Beauty," will highlight "aesthetic themes that appear time and again—in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019." This will include approximately 150 pieces alongside original Lagerfeld sketches. I need to know how much Choupette content will be included.

ALL ABOUT THE AGE OF AQUARIUS

If you have ever gone out with an Aquarius, then you are primed to understand the kinds of deep, ideological questions that the Age of Aquarius will shift us into. It's a time of rethinking our concepts of statehood, finance, and value. Why do we work, exactly? What is the point of money?

Lana Del Rey's Best Collaborations

Lana Del Rey's vocals are the highlight of any track she's on, from her own soaring ballads to features with other artists. Whether with her brother-in-folk Father John Misty, foremother Stevie Nicks, or fellow brooder The Weeknd, LDR always shines.

Olivia Cooke’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Ingenue to Dragon Queen

As Queen Alicent Hightower on HBO's House Of The Dragon, Olivia Cooke fully embodies the character with medieval era-inspired gowns and regal updos. And while extreme hair and makeup looks are par for the course for most actors, she's had just about every hair color you can imagine offscreen as well.