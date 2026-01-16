The Best Parties In LA This Week Had Nothing To Do With Awards Season

The defrosting from our collective holiday breaks is complete, and the party circuit is up and running again. There were, of course, several stops on the post-Golden Globes circuit on Sunday night, but after that, many A-listers went back to duly promoting their projects or getting more rest before the next big stop. In between, though, some fantastic non-entertainment-industry parties and cocktails got the girls and gays out. There were enough jewels to make any security guard nervous, plus a pop-up in the Grove that brought about yet another I Love LA and Heated Rivalry crossover. Scroll on to see the best pictures of the week.

Bvlgari Goes Up For Vimini Eternal

What better time to introduce a new line of jewelry than awards season? The stars popped into Bvlgari’s Rodeo Drive flagship in droves to celebrate the new collection, Vimini Eternal, which got ample camera time on Maude Apatow, Ryan Destiny, and more. The cherry on top? Kim Gordon and Kaytranada’s B2B DJ set.

Maude Apatow Courtesy of Bvlgari Ryan Destiny Courtesy of Bvlgari Phoebe Dynevor Courtesy of Bvlgari Kim Gordon, Kaytranada Courtesy of Bvlgari 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Armani Gets Silky

The beauty brand with the most famous foundation in celebrity makeup artists’ arsenal (Luminous Silk, obvi) got an update in 2026, and a dedicated pop-up in Angeleno’s favorite outdoor mall. They brought out no shortage of beautified stars, including True Whitaker and François Arnaud (the second time the two HBO Max shows’ stars have crossed paths at the Grove), plus Dakota Fanning, Natasha Lyonne, and Andra Day, who performed looking luminous and silky for the well-made-up crowd.

Coco Jones, Dakota Fanning Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images François Arnaud, True Whitaker Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Andra Day Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Jennifer Fisher Turns Beverly Hills Into Her Hoop Dreamscape

The queen of fine jewelry charms and big, bigger, and biggest hoops relocated her Beverly Hills spot onto N. Beverly Drive, and she wasn’t going to do it quietly. She brought out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s finest — Rachel Zoe and Kathy Hilton — plus a coterie of West Los Angeles it girls to sip on Avaline wines and Lalo Tequila and test-drive some chains and earrings.