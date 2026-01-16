FOMO
The Best Parties In LA This Week Had Nothing To Do With Awards Season
(Don’t worry, they still had lots of stars.)
The defrosting from our collective holiday breaks is complete, and the party circuit is up and running again. There were, of course, several stops on the post-Golden Globes circuit on Sunday night, but after that, many A-listers went back to duly promoting their projects or getting more rest before the next big stop. In between, though, some fantastic non-entertainment-industry parties and cocktails got the girls and gays out. There were enough jewels to make any security guard nervous, plus a pop-up in the Grove that brought about yet another I Love LA and Heated Rivalry crossover. Scroll on to see the best pictures of the week.
Bvlgari Goes Up For Vimini Eternal
What better time to introduce a new line of jewelry than awards season? The stars popped into Bvlgari’s Rodeo Drive flagship in droves to celebrate the new collection, Vimini Eternal, which got ample camera time on Maude Apatow, Ryan Destiny, and more. The cherry on top? Kim Gordon and Kaytranada’s B2B DJ set.
Armani Gets Silky
The beauty brand with the most famous foundation in celebrity makeup artists’ arsenal (Luminous Silk, obvi) got an update in 2026, and a dedicated pop-up in Angeleno’s favorite outdoor mall. They brought out no shortage of beautified stars, including True Whitaker and François Arnaud (the second time the two HBO Max shows’ stars have crossed paths at the Grove), plus Dakota Fanning, Natasha Lyonne, and Andra Day, who performed looking luminous and silky for the well-made-up crowd.
Jennifer Fisher Turns Beverly Hills Into Her Hoop Dreamscape
The queen of fine jewelry charms and big, bigger, and biggest hoops relocated her Beverly Hills spot onto N. Beverly Drive, and she wasn’t going to do it quietly. She brought out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s finest — Rachel Zoe and Kathy Hilton — plus a coterie of West Los Angeles it girls to sip on Avaline wines and Lalo Tequila and test-drive some chains and earrings.