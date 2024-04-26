Selena Gomez’s Cool-Girl Shag & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

This past week Tiffany & Co. hosted an event in Beverly Hills celebrating the launch of the new 2024 Céleste Blue Book Collection where A-list celebrities all showed up fully bejeweled and sparkling. To pair with the brand’s most fabulous diamonds and gems, most of the attendees kept their glam relatively simple, but still glowy. Laura Harrier wore bronze lipstick and highlighter that made her shimmer, while Suki Waterhouse wore a glossy red lip that matched her ruby necklace and Anya Taylor-Joy’s platinum hair looked more luminous than ever in long, mermaid waves.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Selena Gomez were also rocking high-shine hairstyles — the former in a fresh blowout and the later in a cool-girl shag with blended layers. Both of them are offering up some easy hair inspiration for the rest of us to use all season long.

Read on for more of the best celebrity hair, makeup, and nail looks of the week.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Soft S-Waves

Anya Taylor-Joy’s waist-length romantic waves and chocolate silk Hamada Al Fahim gown were a dreamy combination for the Tiffany & Co. new collection celebration.

Selena Gomez’s Soft Shag

Selena Gomez has been changing up her hair frequently in 2024 — including a blunt bangs phase — but we really love her effortless shoulder-length cut with shaggy layers.

Suki Waterhouse’s Ruby Red Lips

It’s a coordinated effort from Suki Waterhouse. The new mom and Coachella 2024 performer matched red lips with major diamond and ruby jewelry to go with her all-white ensemble.

Laura Harrier’s Bronze Beauty

Copper-colored lips, a shimmery cheek, and shiny espresso nail polish complemented Laura Harrier’s brown leather dress, creating a head-to-toe bronze glow.

Taraji P. Henson’s Golden Nails

Taraji P. Henson’s emerald green Thom Browne suit and eyeshadow made for a powerful look for the Time100 Gala, but our eyes were immediately drawn to her stiletto-shaped nails embellished with golden swirls and charms.

Anitta’s Sleek Bang & Bun

For the Latin American Music Awards, Anitta kept it cool on the red carpet, wearing a high bun with a single face-framing tendril and dark wrap-around sunglasses.

Zendaya’s Bouncy Blowout

As the Challengers promotion cycle comes to an end (the movie premieres April 26), Zendaya still had time to pull out a few more aspirational tennis-themed looks this week, including this flippy blowout and Erdem dress.

Doja Cat’s Hair-Raising Performance

We could leave Coachella weekend two completely in the rearview without paying some respect to Doja Cat’s very hairy performance. She and all of her back up dancers took over the stage in wild platinum blonde wigs, bodysuits, and boots.