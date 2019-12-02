Jacquelyn Greenfield
Updated: 

Entertainment

16 Bold Gifts For The 'Euphoria' Fan In Your Life

Corsets, glitter, and gloss for the holidays.

fb
tw

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our Unwrapped holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Although 2020 and all of its pitfalls (see: coronavirus pandemic) prevented the filming of HBO's highly anticipated second season of Euphoria, the award-winning high school drama still remains a cultural phenomenon — and with good reason. From the makeup to the fashion and the very Gen-Z accessories, the series was full of style inspiration, making it easy to gift fans of the show.

With the first of the special bridge episodes set to air on Sunday, December 6th, there’s no better time of year to get into the moody-teen spirit of glitter, rhinestones, and cropped everything for the holidays.

Up ahead, are 16 gifts ranging from tech to jewelry that will sure delight the Euphoria fan in you or your life. Happy Gifting!

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Ice Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta

Recreate any one of Maddy’s icy girl makeup looks with this palette.

Coco Corset
I.AM.GIA

The denim looks from season 1 were absolutely killer, this corset top is serving some serious Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeny) vibes.

Euphoria Lover Bracelet Bundle
Fraiser Sterling

Maddy’s line “Bitch, you’re my soulmate” really rang deep. Tell your soulmate how much you love them with this matching bracelet set.

Skullcandy x Collina Strada Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Headphones
Skullcandy

Fun headphones are a must for any teen, these colorful tie-dye Skullcandy x Collina Strada headphones are it.

Like A Diamond Crystal Face Jewels Set
Colourpop

No Euphoria inspired makeup look is complete without face jewels and gems.

Signature Choker Monogram
Zana Bayne

Adding a monogram or symbol to this o-ring choker is a great gift with a personalized touch.

The Oliver by Emma Chamberlain
Crap Eyewear

Cat eye sunglasses are the “It Girl” sunglasses everyone needs.

Sport T-Shirt
Eckhaus Latta

In the show, Jules wears multiple tops from Eckhaus Latta, including different versions of this exact style.

Euphoria Holographic Keychain
Etsy

Something small and sweet.

BECCA Cosmetics Mini Barbie Ferriera Prismatica Lip Gloss Set
Sephora

This mini lip gloss set is a great stocking stuffer for you or anyone you know who stan Barbie Ferriera aka Kat Hernandez in the show.

CHILL TIPS in CHECKED OUT
Chillhouse

These reusable press-on nails take at-home manicures to the next level.

Marques Almeida Turtleneck Mesh Top
Revolve

Nothing says a Euphoria wardrobe quite like a mesh top.

Marc Jacobs Black Magda Archer Edition iPhone Case
Ssense

A little self deprecation, but make it designer.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

The first-ever 18 shadow palette from Mother Pat is filled with the most pigmented, versatile, and blendable formula for the most artistic looks. It also comes complete in a limited edition, special-deco holiday packaging.

Screenplay Junkies Euphoria Tv Show Script
Etsy

This collector's autographed reprint script covers the entire pilot episode of Euphoria in full — all 64 pages.

Cutcreaser x By Melolops Comic Book Kit
By Melolops

Become your own intricate glam team with this By Melolops collaboration with one of Instagram's most talented makeup artists, Cutcreaser. The kit comes complete with eight mini water inks and four eyeliner brushes for the ultimate precision.

This article was originally published on