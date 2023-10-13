Fashion month is officially over. Over the past few weeks, the big four – New York, London, Milan, and Paris – gave us everything we needed and more on both the fashion and celebrity front, and for that we thank them.

The month-long series was all about new collections, interesting street style looks, and star-studded catwalks. New York jumpstarted the high-fashion buzz followed by London, both of which are known for innovative looks from established and emerging names, while Milan and Paris kicked things up a few notches. There are a slew of trends that will, for sure, be seen off the runway and eventually into our closets. But all of the fashion week goodness didn’t come without its fair share of twists and drama. This season saw an unprecedented return of PETA protestors, highly-anticipated designer debuts (and finales), and even…a stolen collection (?!).

There’s so much more to catch up on, so read everything you missed from Spring 2024’s Fashion Month, below.

New York Fashion Week Spring 2024: Best Moments

The designer roster at NYFW was a little bare this season, but that didn’t stop it from kicking off Fashion Month with lots of moments to discuss. From Friday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 13, most designers – both newer and established – opted for elaborate in-person shows.

The Spring 2024 showcases started with an off-calendar showing from Coach, which celebrated Stuart Vevers’ decade at the helm of the brand and, unfortunately, wasn’t safe from PETA protestors crashing the runway. Peter Do’s highly-anticipated debut as creative director for Helmut Lang followed on the first official day but received some very critical reviews. While some American names left for Europe, others returned to NYFW like 3.1 Phillip Lim and Ralph Lauren. This week also presented must-watch emerging designers – like Grace Ling and Sami Miro Vintage – who showcased their first, and very promising, collections.

The main takeaway from the catwalk is that trends we know and love are getting an entirely new makeover — standouts include the kidcore aesthetic and alternative ready-to-wear bridal. When it comes to our must-watch stars, they were abundant in New York due to the SAG-AFTRA strike as many celebrities now have an open schedule. Though we didn’t get many surprise runway cameos in New York this time around, our favorite stars kept us thoroughly entertained with their front row appearances — from Emma Seligman’s cinematic universe at Proenza Schouler to Avril Lavigne, and many others.

London Fashion Week Spring 2024: Best Moments

LFW was the shortest event of the month and, in our eyes, it’s arguably the most underrated of them all. Compared to other cities, London was undeniably lighter than the rest this season, but it was mighty in its own way. From Friday, Sept. 15 to Tuesday, Sept. 19, we saw a handful of stars make a pitstop across the pond, with most notable appearances by Charli XCX, Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse, and more.

As for the runway, our can’t-miss brands proved that they’re the ones to watch. There were last-minute cancellations and absences from Nensi Dojaka and Dilara Findikoglu. Simone Rocha’s balletcore collection came with a sneak peek of its coveted Crocs collaboration, while Molly Goddard took an edgier approach to her ultra-feminine pieces. Richard Quinn’s show was embedded with extravagant gowns dedicated to his late father, and JW Anderson brought out playful silhouettes that, quite literally, chaneled the inner child in all of us. Burberry’s Daniel Lee debuted his sophomore line reinventing the brand’s most recognized styles.

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2024: Best Moments

The MFW schedule, with dates from Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Monday, Sept. 25, was jam-packed with a bevy of anticipated designer debuts: Sabato de Sarno for Gucci and Peter Hawkings for Tom Ford. By sprinkling in familiarity while introducing new concepts, both designers created lots of excitement for what’s to come in the following years. Other memorable collections included Sunnei’s crowd of judges and Diesel’s runway rave.

There were celebrities moments in Milan that took showgoers by surprise. At Versace, a celebrity-studded catwalk took place and those enlisted included the house’s regulars Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. But there was a new face in the mix, Natalia Bryant, who walked her first-ever runway wearing a black mini dress; and OG Versace muse Claudia Schiffer closed out the show in a shimmery mint green ensemble.

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024: Best Moments

PFW took the last slot on the Fashion Week schedule. From Monday, Sept. 25 to Tuesday, Oct. 3, the 10-day event was arguably the most exciting out of the four cities.

For starters, celebrities quickly flocked from Milan to Paris to attend back-to-back presentations throughout the French capital. Blackpink attracted crowds of fans as always to Dior, Saint Laurent, and Chanel. Others from the ranks of Elle Fanning, Zendaya, and Taylor Russell (and the list goes on and on!) arrived at their respective shows in their best looks yet.

Like Milan, the Parisian catwalks enlisted of stars for models: Paris Hilton joined the likes of Angela Bassett and more donning a corset ensemble for Mugler, Troye Sivan closed out the week in nautical shorts for Miu Miu, and singer FKA Twigs performed at Valentino.

On the designer side, there was nothing short of entertaining, and unexpected, moments. Days before the Balmain show, creative director Olivier Rousteing said most of his pieces were stolen, but he still put on the most talked-about collection of the season. Peter Do hosted his second show, this time for his namesake label, and debuted pieces from his new Banana Republic collaboration. There were some designer farewells, too — Gabriela Hearst said goodbye to Chloé through a dance party, and Sarah Burton ended her time at Alexander McQueen after 26 years.