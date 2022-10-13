Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 12, 2022
Jessica Simpson's memoir is becoming a TV show, unpacking the allure of the negroni sbagliato, and more.
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
JESSICA SIMPSON’S MEMOIR OPEN BOOK IS BEING TURNED INTO A TV SHOW
The scripted show will star Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a rising pop star, and John Stamos as Butch, a seasoned musician who is tasked with writing her songs. The series will explore themes of love, friendship, divorce, family, sisterhood, relationships, and the music industry — much like the book itself. READ MORE
DO YOU REALLY WANT A NEGRONI SBAGLIATO?
The drink of last summer was the ’90s revival of the Espresso Martini; this summer it was the Dirty Shirley, and now, thanks to Emma D’Arcy of House of the Dragon, this fall may exalt the Negroni Sbagliato into our next drink of the moment. READ MORE
TRENDING
THIS TRAILER FOR HORROR FILM M3GAN IS ALREADY 2023’S BEST ART
BLINK-182 IS REUNITING AFTER NEARLY 10 YEARS
DRAKE, BILLIE EILISH, ROSALÍA TO HEADLINE LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE, BRAZIL, & ARGENTINA
LIZZO PERFORMS IN LEOTARDS BECAUSE OF BEYONCÉ
THE BEST DEALS FROM AMAZON'S EARLY HOLIDAY SALE FOR PRIME MEMBERS
The air is cooler, the lattes pumpkin-spiced, and fall's much-hyped sales event is here: Amazon confirmed their Prime Early Access Sale just in time for holiday shopping. Our team of editors have sifted through pages and pages to find the best deals, whether you’re looking for a steal on Levi’s jeans or a deeply discounted Fire TV. READ MORE
TAYLOR RUSSELL'S BONES AND ALL PRESS TOUR LOOKS ARE INCREDIBLE
The 28-year-old star has spent the past few weeks attending various film festivals and events to promote Luca Guadagnino’s latest project in a slew of dazzling couture and vintage looks. We're talking Schiaparelli, Vivienne Westwood, and Balenciaga — plus a stunning Cartier headpiece. READ MORE
FURTHER READING
→ ON TIKTOK & INSTAGRAM, THE MEDIUMS HAVE LOST THE MESSAGE
→ ALEX COOPER ISN’T SORRY FOR THE “TOXIC” DATING ADVICE
→ THE REBRANDING OF MENOPAUSE: SMASHING THE MYTH