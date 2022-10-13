A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

JESSICA SIMPSON’S MEMOIR OPEN BOOK IS BEING TURNED INTO A TV SHOW

The scripted show will star Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a rising pop star, and John Stamos as Butch, a seasoned musician who is tasked with writing her songs. The series will explore themes of love, friendship, divorce, family, sisterhood, relationships, and the music industry — much like the book itself. READ MORE

DO YOU REALLY WANT A NEGRONI SBAGLIATO?

The drink of last summer was the ’90s revival of the Espresso Martini; this summer it was the Dirty Shirley, and now, thanks to Emma D’Arcy of House of the Dragon, this fall may exalt the Negroni Sbagliato into our next drink of the moment. READ MORE

TRENDING

THE BEST DEALS FROM AMAZON'S EARLY HOLIDAY SALE FOR PRIME MEMBERS

The air is cooler, the lattes pumpkin-spiced, and fall's much-hyped sales event is here: Amazon confirmed their Prime Early Access Sale just in time for holiday shopping. Our team of editors have sifted through pages and pages to find the best deals, whether you’re looking for a steal on Levi’s jeans or a deeply discounted Fire TV. READ MORE

TAYLOR RUSSELL'S BONES AND ALL PRESS TOUR LOOKS ARE INCREDIBLE

The 28-year-old star has spent the past few weeks attending various film festivals and events to promote Luca Guadagnino’s latest project in a slew of dazzling couture and vintage looks. We're talking Schiaparelli, Vivienne Westwood, and Balenciaga — plus a stunning Cartier headpiece. READ MORE

FURTHER READING