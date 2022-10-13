A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 13, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

THIS TIKTOK HACK GIVES YOU THE THIN BROWS LOOK WITHOUT TWEEZING

Recently, celebs like Doja Cat and Bella Hadid have been extreme in their love for thin brows, either plucking their brows into a skinnier shape or shaving their eyebrows off altogether and drawing new colorful patterns on. If you want to give the look a try, don't worry, you don't have to pick up the tweezers — you can use this time-honored drag queen hack, resurrected recently on TikTok. READ MORE

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Best Red Carpet Beauty Moments

Over the years, we have seen English actress Jodie Turner-Smith change up her beauty vibe dramatically and nail it every time. She has recently been making waves for her gorgeous appearances at the Venice Film Festival as well as for her upcoming role in the new adaptation of the 1985 film, White Noise. READ MORE

TRENDING

FOR SEXY UNIQUE PODCAST, REALITY TV IS THE ULTIMATE TRAGICOMEDY

The podcast name itself is a nod to Bravo mercenary and the lady of the Villa Rosa fortress, Lisa Vanderpump; the former Beverly Hills housewife owns the West Hollywood restaurant Sexy Unique Restaurant, known as SUR, the stomping grounds for her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules. READ MORE

LIZZO TO TELL HER STORY WITH LOVE, LIZZO DOCUMENTARY

During her Emmy's acceptance speech earlier this year, she said, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you.’” Now, we are getting a documentary look at Lizzo's journey into superstardom. READ MORE

FURTHER READING