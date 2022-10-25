A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS’ HAIR LOOKS COOLER THAN EVER

If there’s something that Bridgers is known for other than her emotional, musical prowess, it’s her perennially bleached-out hair (OK, and maybe her love of skeleton suits). She has stayed within the muted hair color spectrum as long as she’s been in the spotlight. But now she’s joined the ranks of Courtney Love, Madonna, and Debbie Harry with this rocker girl twist. READ MORE

TAYLOR SWIFT “REGRETS” RELATIONSHIP WITH JOHN MAYER

If you’ve read Jessica Simpson’s memoir, then you will not be surprised by the intel we recently got from one of the bonus tracks on Midnights, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” Taylor Swift was only 19 when she was rumored to be dating 32-year-old John Mayer in 2009 — and now she has some, uh, scathing commentary about the situation. READ MORE

TRENDING

GET TO KNOW SCORPIO, THE PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR OF THE ZODIAC

Scorpio season is once again upon us, and this brooding water sign always brings a lot of drama and intrigue to the cosmic table. The quickest way to describe a Scorpio? Intense, all-seeing, and always 10 steps ahead of you. READ MORE

ADAM MELCHOR IS 100% VULNERABLE ALL THE TIME

Melchor has been releasing music since 2017, though he first got his start writing songs for renowned artists such as Ashe and The Chainsmokers. NYLON spoke to the New Jersey native about how he amassed a cult fan base around songs make you want to sob alone in your room. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

