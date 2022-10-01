A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on September 30, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

THESE 9 BOOKS WILL HAVE EVERYONE HOOKED IN OCTOBER

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that October is peak cozying up with a book season, and this month we’re getting some absolutely incredible new releases. There’s a coming-of-age novel set in a techno-pharmaceutical society, an in-depth look at Korean culture’s continuing rise in popularity, and a debut described as a “Jewish version of White Lotus.” READ MORE

THIS Y2K-BELOVED BAG IS THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER RESALE ITEM OF 2022

Spoiler alert: much to my chagrin, it’s not the Fendi Baguette (shh, no one tell Carrie Bradshaw). But the Baguette was in good company back in the day, and against all odds everyone is still clamoring for a piece of the early aughts. READ MORE

11 NEW FALL FRAGRANCES TO TRY THAT *AREN’T* PUMPKIN SPICE

Listen, pumpkin spice certainly has a time (late afternoon coffee break) and a place (walking around the city while listening to the Cranberries). But fall has so many more complex and exciting scents that you can explore, especially if you’re looking to shake up your perfume routine. READ MORE

YEAH YEAH YEAHS’ FIFTH ALBUM, COOL IT DOWN, IS A RESOUNDING COMEBACK

“It’s a thoughtful reflection on our contemporary state of affairs, and a tender love letter to the generations of musicians who look up to them for answers to our most burning questions about living, loving, and surviving in the world.” Lio Min writes about why the eight-track album is an austere yet wondrous addition to the band’s already substantial legacy. READ MORE

