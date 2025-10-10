Rimowa’s Reopening Brought Out All Manner Of New York It Girls

The parties start coming and they don’t stop coming. You’d think Fashion Month would’ve wiped the collective energy from everyone’s mental batteries, but the crisp weather is inviting folks to step out and show how they’re dressing for fall. Equally as important as the clothes is the places they’re shown off at, and there are a few notable bits leftover from Paris and New York worth dissecting for both style and notable attendees. Below, a quick recap of the places we dipped in and out of between shows in Paris and beyond.

Miu Miu Caps Off Paris Fashion Week

After the show inspired by housemaid uniforms (aprons and gloves abounded), Miu Miu took its A-list front row out to dinner and a dance at Paris’ Gigi, where stars like Alexa Chung and Joey King mingled and got to see the Eiffel Tower sparkle just for them.

Alexa Chung, Laura Harrier, Paloma Elsesser, Towa Bird

Rimowa Reopens With The Help Of New York Legends

Rimowa moved around the corner from its Prince St. location to join the likes of Tory Burch, Khaite, and Alaïa on Mercer. The brand never does anything half-assed, and to honor the city that loves their luggage, it brought out Paloma Elsesser, Chloë Sevigny, Spike Lee, and some new-city legends like Evan Mock and Maggie Rogers. A classic New York night through and through, including a DJ set from Chloë’s brother, Paul.

Paloma Elsesser, Chloë Sevigny, Maggie Rogers, Spike Lee, Jenna Lyons, Paul Sevigny

Wardrobe.NYC & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Host A Classic Paris Night Out

Huntington-Whiteley’s style is the peak of minimalism while maintaining a trendy edge, so makes sense Christine Centenera & Josh Goot of Wardrobe.NYC tapped her for a capsule collection of sleek blazer dresses and other wardrobe (get it?) essentials. They shut down the second floor at L’Avenue for an intimate cocktail, where the dress code was “business casual,” done the Wardrobe.NYC way. Eiza González, Phoebe Tonkin, and Laura Harrier were all game.

Eiza González, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Phoebe Tonkin, Laura Harrier, Gilda Ambrosio, Christina Centenera, Joel Edgerton

Now Introducing, Miss Claire Sullivan Made-To-Order

One of our favorite indie darlings whose fantastical creations have graced the red carpet on the likes of Addison Rae and Clairo unveiled her first made-to-order ready-to-wear at Dover Street Market in Paris, where friends and fellow designers came through to show support — and also show how her voluminous taffeta skirt can also be worn as a minidress.