Selena Gomez’s Instant-Snatched-Face Eyeshadow & More Best Beauty Looks

We might be in what’s known as “false fall” around these parts, but celebrities are not beholden to regular-people weather rules (just look at how many traipsed around this summer’s hottest months in tights). So while it might be unthinkable to attempt to arrange your hair or paint on any sort of eye makeup that’s bound to become highly mobile after 23 seconds waiting for the train, this week’s best celebrity beauty looks saw pretty much an even split between those two categories.

Selena Gomez demonstrated a type of eyeshadow placement with an immediate lifting effect, Julia Fox piled on the heavy graphic liner, and Sabrina Carpenter’s bounced as high as ever. But for a few wildcard forays into ‘90s monochrome and (temporary) face tattoos, keep scrolling below.

Julia Fox’s Rebellious Smudged Eyeliner Variety/Variety/Getty Images Julia Fox takes her signature cat eye to new heights with heavy black liner.

Zoë Kravitz’s Slicked-Back Ballet Bun Jo Hale/FilmMagic/Getty Images During the entire press tour for her directorial debut Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz was rarely spotted without her signature sleek bun.

Chappell Roan’s Cotton-Candy Glam Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Chappell Roan’s latest look is pure “Pink Pony Glam,” featuring rosy eyeshadow and blush draping.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Bangs NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter has already claimed the title for the best bangs in the business, and her appearance on Jimmy Fallon proves her signature Short n’ Sweet fringe is still as flawless as ever.

FKA twigs’ Faux Face Tattoo Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The British singer’s geometric face makeup, extending from her scalp down to the bridge of her nose, is all thanks to the creative genius of Tilda Mace.

Selena Gomez’s Softly Smudged Smoky Eye Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images It’s a simple idea, in theory: Pull out the wings of your eyeshadow for an elongating effect. But in practice, we’d probably try too hard to make them even and end up resembling Furiosa.

Suki Waterhouse’s Petal-Pink Flush Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A tone-on-tone face — pink on the eyes, cheeks, and lips — but make it Sparklemuffin.

Katy Perry’s Laid-Back Mermaid Waves Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perry’s promotion of 143 might be best described as “effortful,” but her hair texture is “could be air-dried” relaxed.

Lana Del Rey's Old Hollywood Half-Updo ANNA KURTH/AFP/Getty Images Gen Z have yet to discover and therefore ridicule front tendrils, but when they do, our counterargument will be this LDR pic.