Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.

Right in the middle of promotion for her latest album Traumazine, Megan is set to make her hosting debut (and her homecoming as musical guest) on October 15, marking the third episode of the season. Before her? Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller with Kendrick Lamar for the October 1 season premiere, and The Banshees of Inisherin’s Brendan Gleeson with WILLOW on October 8.

The SNL appearance is coming at a great time for Megan, who has been steadily staking a claim for herself in the world of acting. This summer, the multi-hyphenate appeared as her rap alter-ego Tina Snow in STARZ’s strip-club drama P-Valley and officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (well, she twerked alongside Tatiana Maslany in Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law). The aspiring actress has a confirmed role in A24’s first musical Fucking Identical Twins, and if IMDb is to be trusted, another in the upcoming Best Man Wedding. So, yes. Perfect time for a debut hosting gig.

Of course, while Megan is making her grand return to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, many members of the SNL cast we’ve come to love won’t be. That means no more Pete Davidson as a dragged-up Chad, yes, but also no more Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, or Aristotle Athari either. Oh yeah, Chris Redd just announced his departure this week, too.

At least Megan will get to party with some of the new kids, though, including notable rising names like Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. As SNL creator Lorne Michaels said at this year’s Emmy Awards, where his show won its 93rd trophy, “This will be a transition year. The change years are always difficult, but also really exciting.”

And who knows? If Megan turns out to be amazing (which we know she will be), maybe someone in Hollywood will greenlight that Bring It On! reboot she wants. Gabrielle Union is already in!

Revisit Megan’s first Saturday Night Live performance below.