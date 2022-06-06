Entertainment
Euphoria's Cassie & Maddy Win 'Best Fight' At MTV Awards
“Maddy might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier,” Sydney Sweeney said upon accepting the award.
This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards added a few new categories — including the cheeky “Best Fight” Award, with scenes like the epic bus fight from Shang-Chi contending for the spot. It’s unsurprising, though, that the year’s most talked-about scuffle — Cassie vs. Maddy in Season 2 of Euphoria — cinched the crown.
Twitter went increasingly wild for each episode of Euphoria this season, making the series one of HBO Max’s most-watched, ever. But it was Cassie Howard’s (Sydney Sweeney) betrayal of her hot-tempered best friend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), by way of sleeping with her abusive ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi), that spawned the most memes. The chaotic fight started on stage during the surreal play put on by Lexi (Maude Apatow), and ended with Maddy chasing Cassie as the two clawed at each other. It was pure camp (and Twitter gold).
Accepting the award, Sweeney said, “I wish Alexa was here so that she could thank the amazing fans that we have, because you all are so incredible. But I have to be honest, Maddy might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier.”
Euphoria, which led the ceremony in nominations, took home several other awards, including Best Show, Best Performance (Zendaya), Best Kiss (Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike), and Here For The Hookup. The night was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who appeared in her own Euphoria-related sketch.
Read on for the full list of winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards:
BEST MOVIE
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria (WINNER)
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria (WINNER)
Sex/Life
BEST SONG
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996