Euphoria's Cassie & Maddy Win 'Best Fight' At MTV Awards

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards added a few new categories — including the cheeky “Best Fight” Award, with scenes like the epic bus fight from Shang-Chi contending for the spot. It’s unsurprising, though, that the year’s most talked-about scuffle — Cassie vs. Maddy in Season 2 of Euphoria — cinched the crown.

Twitter went increasingly wild for each episode of Euphoria this season, making the series one of HBO Max’s most-watched, ever. But it was Cassie Howard’s (Sydney Sweeney) betrayal of her hot-tempered best friend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), by way of sleeping with her abusive ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi), that spawned the most memes. The chaotic fight started on stage during the surreal play put on by Lexi (Maude Apatow), and ended with Maddy chasing Cassie as the two clawed at each other. It was pure camp (and Twitter gold).

Accepting the award, Sweeney said, “I wish Alexa was here so that she could thank the amazing fans that we have, because you all are so incredible. But I have to be honest, Maddy might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier.”

Euphoria, which led the ceremony in nominations, took home several other awards, including Best Show, Best Performance (Zendaya), Best Kiss (Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike), and Here For The Hookup. The night was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who appeared in her own Euphoria-related sketch.

Read on for the full list of winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up

"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u