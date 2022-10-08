Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 7, 2022
Tumblr's coquette beauty look is back, Jennifer Lawrence stars in a new movie, and more.
TUMBLR’S COQUETTE AESTHETIC IS TAKING OVER BEAUTY — HOW TO GET THE LOOK
The allure of the aesthetic is in how it teaches us to take pride in our femininity — something that has often been taught to signify deficiency or fragility. But there’s power in embracing who you are and what you like. If that’s babydoll dresses and cherry cola, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. READ MORE
bras as shirts ruled the runway, again
Enjoy your shirts now, because come spring, you’re no longer going to need ‘em. That is, if you go by the runway offerings at every single stop during fashion month. It’s not a new phenomenon, but yet another indication that trends, like history, just keep on repeating themselves. READ MORE
TRENDING
SHAILENE WOODLEY JOINS PETE DAVIDSON IN DUMB MONEY CAST
ROSALÍA WEARS NOTHING BUT HAIR IN NEW ACNE STUDIOS CAMPAIGN
BELOVED VIDEO GAME OREGON TRAIL TO BECOME A MUSICAL FILM
JOHN WATERS TO MAKE HIS FIRST MOVIE IN NEARLY 20 YEARS
JENNIFER LAWRENCE BATTLES PTSD IN A24'S CAUSEWAY
Causeway follows Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a U.S soldier who experiences a brain injury while stationed in Afghanistan. She’s then forced to travel home to her mother, where she struggles to acclimate in their quiet hometown all while awaiting redeployment. READ MORE
IT’S OFFICIAL, Y2K BEAUTY TRENDS STILL RULE THE RUNWAY
From Olivia Rodrigo wearing snap clips to Bella Hadid bringing back stretch-comb hairbands, our favorite celebrities are put their own twist on nostalgic trends and we can’t get enough of it. On TikTok 2000s trends get rediscovered as new time and again. READ MORE
