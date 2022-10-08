A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

TUMBLR’S COQUETTE AESTHETIC IS TAKING OVER BEAUTY — HOW TO GET THE LOOK

The allure of the aesthetic is in how it teaches us to take pride in our femininity — something that has often been taught to signify deficiency or fragility. But there’s power in embracing who you are and what you like. If that’s babydoll dresses and cherry cola, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. READ MORE

bras as shirts ruled the runway, again

Enjoy your shirts now, because come spring, you’re no longer going to need ‘em. That is, if you go by the runway offerings at every single stop during fashion month. It’s not a new phenomenon, but yet another indication that trends, like history, just keep on repeating themselves. READ MORE

TRENDING

JENNIFER LAWRENCE BATTLES PTSD IN A24'S CAUSEWAY

Causeway follows Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a U.S soldier who experiences a brain injury while stationed in Afghanistan. She’s then forced to travel home to her mother, where she struggles to acclimate in their quiet hometown all while awaiting redeployment. READ MORE

IT’S OFFICIAL, Y2K BEAUTY TRENDS STILL RULE THE RUNWAY

From Olivia Rodrigo wearing snap clips to Bella Hadid bringing back stretch-comb hairbands, our favorite celebrities are put their own twist on nostalgic trends and we can’t get enough of it. On TikTok 2000s trends get rediscovered as new time and again. READ MORE

FURTHER READING