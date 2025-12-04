What To Give The Music Lover In Your Life Based On Their Favorite 2025 Album

A person’s favorite album says a lot about their taste — not just musically, but stylistically. When was the last time you met a screamo fan who dressed like the second coming of Sabrina Carpenter, or a country fan who looked like they’ve just wandered off the set of a Britney Spears music video? We’re not in the business of generalizing, but we’d wager to bet the answer is never.

2025 gave us a wealth of excellent music, and with it comes the potential for some great gifting opportunities. Sure, you could always play it safe and order some merch directly from an artist’s website, or you can flex your creative gift-giving muscles with presents inspired by your loved ones’ favorite albums of the year. Think: items that can be used at concerts, products that double as home decor, and unexpectedly thoughtful exercise equipment. From Mayhem to Man’s Best Friend, there’s something for even the most ardent music fans in your life.

Addison

The debut album from Addison Rae is the definition of Y2Chaotic, so naturally the accompanying gift picks had to be a bit all over the place. Fans who prefer to listen to Rae from the comfort of their own home can cozy up in a purple hoodie à la the “Headphones On” music video, while live music fans can enjoy their favorite pastime while sporting a pair of Swarovski-encrusted earplugs, courtesy of Loop. Meanwhile, a masquerade mask from the singer’s own merch store will really prove you know your bestie, but it doesn’t get more thoughtful than a pair of Rae-approved Louboutins.

Mayhem

Even if your giftee is more of a Gaga than a Mistress of Mayhem, you’ll want to stick to a romantic-gothic-meets-futuristic-punk style. Labels like Dilara Findikoglu and Ann Demeulemeester are always a safe bet, leather and platforms are your best friend, and as a general rule of thumb, anything red with a dramatic sleeve is a must.

Fancy That

Her name may be Pink, but she’s all about that red tartan. Plaids are essential when shopping for a PinkPantheress fan, as are miniskirts and cigarette pants. Pair the patterned bottoms with a nice set of flats, and you’ll be on your bestie’s nice list forever. And to take the obsession all the way, purses and chess sets double as clever nods to the singer’s lore (IYKYK).

Virgin

As an album about transparency, Lorde’s Virgin was meant to be played on something clear (bonus points if the item provides a peek into its not-so-pretty insides). Both Transparent’s see-through speaker and Koss’ CL/80 clear headphones are sure to enhance the Virgin listening experience, while a walking pad or Lorde’s famous water bottle will transport your loved ones right back to the Ultrasound tour.

Man’s Best Friend

Is Man’s Best Friend just Short N’ Sweet 2.0? Yes. But the album still has its own iconography, from the eye-catching “Tears” dress to the cowboy-coded aesthetics of “Manchild,” and even Carpenter’s latest Sweet Tooth scent. And if all else fails, you can always gift a Sabrina stan a bright blush or an Espresso cup and call it a day.

So Close To What

Tate McRae loves a tomboy moment. When she’s not singing about sports cars, she’s dancing in hockey jerseys, which makes the uniform for So Close To What stans very simple: an oversized sports-branded garment on top, athleisure on bottom, and a pair of Pas de Bourree-able sneakers. But if your giftee’s style leans spicier than McRae’s, a “Purple Lace Bra” will suffice.

The Art Of Loving

It’s so easy to fall in love — and shop for the Olivia Dean stan in your life. Much like the singer’s second album, gifts should be cozy, refined, and sophisticated, like an LBD or a luxury-branded journal. With Dean as the face of Burberry Her, you can also give your friends the ultimate gift of scent-matching with their fave, and while a tea set might seem a little on the nose, no one balks at free fine china.