While we can’t believe that we’re more than halfway through 2022, it’s been shaping up to be an exciting year for fashion. Runway shows are back and bigger than ever; collaborations are still going strong with surprise partnerships (Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga, Gucci and Adidas, to name a few); and somehow, Barbie’s signature pink wardrobe has become a massive, widespread style inspiration.

In the shopping space, we’re seeing unexpected brands rise to the top, plenty of nostalgic items making a comeback (to no one’s surprise), and, of course, a lot of handbags making it onto everyone’s wishlist. The category still remains one of the most lucrative assets for any fashion brand, so if a certain style goes viral, consider it a very good thing.

Ahead, see all of the “It” bags of 2022 so far, from Diesel’s buzzy logo bag to Balenciaga’s new style that pays homage to an early-aughts favorite.

Diesel 1DR Bag Instagram/@theestallion Since Glenn Martens took on the creative director role at Diesel, the Italian brand is one of the hottest fashion labels right now, and his 1DR Bag from his Spring 2022 collection is in high demand. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and more have all been spotted carrying out the boxy logo-covered accessory.

Balenciaga La Cagole Bag Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Though Balenciaga’s City Bag is having a resurgence from its early-aughts heyday, Demna’s La Cagole is bound to overshadow the nostalgic style’s comeback. The crescent-shaped shoulder bag with a similar edgy look is practically everywhere, from celebrity sightings to influencer ‘fit pics.

Coperni Glass Swipe Bag Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Coperni made waves at Paris Fashion Week in March when the brand debuted its signature Swipe bag made from glass, a collaboration with designer duo Peter Dupont and Breanna Box of Heven. Celebrities caught on quickly, too, with a red carpet appearance from Doja Cat and a social media shout-out from Kylie Jenner. The made-to-order bag is available to purchase for a cool $2,700.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bag Instagram/@heavn The “It” bag of Gen Z comes from none other than Heaven by Marc Jacobs, which you can likely spot on TikTok’s top fashion creators, the going-out crowd in New York, among flea market shoppers in Los Angeles, and beyond. The shoulder bag’s silhouette is reminiscent of the Y2K-era baguette with a modern update, thanks to its puffy, pillow-like exterior.

Telfar Duffle Bag Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Telfar is known for its cult-favorite, always sold-out Shopping Bag, but designer Telfar Clemens’ newer styles are starting to gain traction, too. The Duffle Bag made its debut during New York Fashion Week back in September 2021, and was only available on the brand’s online television platform at the time. Since then, there have been a few drops and restocks of the bag, which is available in black, making it yet another hard-to-cop “It” item from Telfar.

Prada Cleo Bag Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to the street style crowd during fashion month, Prada’s Cleo Bag is everywhere. The sleek shoulder bag, inspired by the original ‘90s nylon version of the same name, comes in a variety of colors and styles, but we’ve noticed the crystal-covered bag is the top one to show off.

Homage Year Ova Bag Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Designer Antoine Manning may have launched Homage Year in 2014, but his Ova Bag, which debuted in 2021, has become his breakout “It” item. Since then, his colorful egg-shaped accessories, with each hue boasting its own special meaning, have been spotted among the IYKYK fashion set and were recently co-signed by big retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, which now carry the coveted bag.

Celine Triomphe Bag Instagram/@lalalalisa_m When Hedi Slimane joined Celine in 2018, maintaining the French luxury brand’s bestselling bag category was likely one of his main priorities. Luckily, the Triomphe Bag has become one of the designer’s core staple items over the years. Longtime brand ambassador Lisa of Blackpink has the bag in a number of different styles and sizes, proving just how versatile and timeless the polished crossbody is.

Loewe Basket Bag Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Loewe has been serving up various basket bags consistently over the years, this summer marked a major resurgence for the luxury label’s warm-weather accessory. Perhaps it’s a mix of our recent admiration for bigger, roomier totes and a rise in vacation plans that made this raffia style skyrocket in popularity. No matter, this bag will likely be a hit any time the temperatures rise.

Shop the handbag trends that are taking over 2022 and find out where you can secondhand shop for designer bags.