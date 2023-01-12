Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: January 12, 2023
Pamela Anderson's new documentary hits Netflix soon, Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, & more.
WATCH THE TRAILER FOR PAMELA ANDERSON'S JOYOUS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Last year’s Pam + Tommy told the story of the sex tape that changed the internet — but the Hulu miniseries starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen was "painful" for Anderson to watch. Now, she is telling her own story. READ MORE
SZA LEARNED THE "KILL BILL" SWORD FIGHT IN FOUR HOURS
Ever since SZA released her sophomore album S.O.S., fans haven’t been able to get enough of “Kill Bill.” The record’s gloomy, revenge-centered second track has become a fan favorite, the song spotlighting SZA’s sharp and too-real way of writing about relationship politics — pushed to a murderous extreme — that’s all wrapped up in a reference to one of pop culture most beloved touchstones. READ MORE
MARNI X CARHARTT WIP BRINGS COLOR TO UTILITARIAN CLASSICS
SALOMON IS BRINGING BACK THE XT-6’S MOST POPULAR COLORS
NAOMI OSAKA IS PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST CHILD
RIHANNA'S LONG-AWAITED DOCUMENTARY IS DONE
CELEBRITIES, PLEASE WEAR YOUR NOSE RINGS ON THE RED CARPET
On Tuesday night, the red carpet season kicked off with the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. We saw rosettes, sparkles, Barbiecore, and goth glam. Here’s what we’d like to see: more nose rings. Hear me out. READ MORE
NOMA, HAILED AS THE WORLD’S GREATEST RESTAURANT, IS CLOSING
Guess a lot of people watched The Menu this weekend? READ MORE
