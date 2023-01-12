A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Jan. 12, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR PAMELA ANDERSON'S JOYOUS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Last year’s Pam + Tommy told the story of the sex tape that changed the internet — but the Hulu miniseries starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen was "painful" for Anderson to watch. Now, she is telling her own story. READ MORE

SZA LEARNED THE "KILL BILL" SWORD FIGHT IN FOUR HOURS

Ever since SZA released her sophomore album S.O.S., fans haven’t been able to get enough of “Kill Bill.” The record’s gloomy, revenge-centered second track has become a fan favorite, the song spotlighting SZA’s sharp and too-real way of writing about relationship politics — pushed to a murderous extreme — that’s all wrapped up in a reference to one of pop culture most beloved touchstones. READ MORE

TRENDING

CELEBRITIES, PLEASE WEAR YOUR NOSE RINGS ON THE RED CARPET

On Tuesday night, the red carpet season kicked off with the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. We saw rosettes, sparkles, Barbiecore, and goth glam. Here’s what we’d like to see: more nose rings. Hear me out. READ MORE

NOMA, HAILED AS THE WORLD’S GREATEST RESTAURANT, IS CLOSING

Guess a lot of people watched The Menu this weekend? READ MORE

FURTHER READING

