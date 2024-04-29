NYLON’s Obsessed: What Our Editors Couldn’t Live Without In April

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Thorne Dynasty Jewelry

“Bella Thorne absolutely freaked her jewelry company. I receive an endless stream of effusive compliments whenever I wear the Endless Love necklace, an edgy, feminine chain choker that makes me feel like an illustrious rock star.” — Sophia June, former culture writer

EyeBuyDirect Kai Glasses

“These round crystal glasses are my favorite frames from EyeBuyDirect’s new Desert Dreaming collection. The entire line is affordable, eco-friendly, and inspired by the desert sky at dusk.” — Laura Pitcher, former beauty writer

LERET LERET Crewneck Sweater

“Keep these cashmere sweaters in your back pocket for gifts because they make motifs to fit any interest you can think of (yes, there's a martini one). My exact style is sold out, but they do great stripes as well, and the quality is mega.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Isabel Marant Oskan Hobo Soft Bag

“I’m in love with my new Isabel Marant bag. Made from 100% calf velvet leather, the shoulder bag also comes in scarlet and chalk. She’s perfect.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

LeSportsac x Dick Bruna

“LeSportsac's durable, easy-to-clean designs have always made perfect travel bags. Who knew the only upgrade missing was my girl Miffy's adorable face? I'm so stoked I was able to snag something this limited edition, extremely cute collection. I'll be using it for years to come.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor

[Editor’s note: The collection has since sold out.]

ENTERTAINMENT / CULTURE

L'Amico

“I only require a few things to be happy: a glass of Barolo, a wood-fired mushroom truffle pizza, and a decadent limoncello dessert. L’Amico has all three, not to mention superb people watching and Back Bar, a lively, stylish watering hole that’s my new go-to after-work spot.” — June

Cellar 36

“Whether I have a book in hand or am having a night out with friends, I can always count on my favorite wine bar in Chinatown. The wine list is extensive, the owners are extremely knowledgable, and I always feel at home here.” — Reed

Bar Valentina

“Bar Valentina understands that sometimes the cure is throwing back one to three peppertinis in a cozy corner booth with a few friends.” — Halabian

Virgin Hotels NYC

“Nothing beats staying local for a bachelorette party, and this NoMad hotel is the perfect spot to set up camp for a weekend. BYO festive decorations.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor in chief

BEAUTY

Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Bronzer

“I can't resist shouting out a good drugstore makeup find! This cream bronzer performs just as well as much more expensive ones I've tried and loved. It's completely shimmer-free for the most natural finish and goes on seamlessly with the Milani buffing brush that I also am obsessed with for applying cream and liquid products.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

Garrigue Body Oil

“I love to slather on this nourishing body oil after a hot shower and pretend like I’m living a quaint life in Provence. The herby notes of cypress and juniper are a particular highlight. Bonus: The fragrance doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin.” — Halabian

Laura Mercier Translucent Pressed Setting Powder Ultra-Blur

“I’ve been obsessed with this pressed setting powder as of late. It goes on seamlessly and has super lightweight wear. Plus, it’s waterproof, sweatproof, and it really does blur everything out.” — Reed

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

“I used this for a week and when my BFF saw me, she immediately told me how good my skin looked. As a girl who has struggled with hormonal acne for more years than not, I have a constellation of dark spots and scarring that I feel is gradually being brightened the longer I use Murad's miracle dark-spot-correcting serum. (It's expensive but lasts forever!)” — June

MUSIC

"Nothing Fails" - Madonna

“The most moving track off American Life. The transformational power of love! That gospel choir! Everyone deserves to relate to this song at least once in their lives — even the haters and the losers!” — Halabian

Sabrina Song

“As one of the most underrated, rising indie-pop singers right now, Sabrina Song’s soft vocals and coming-of-age lyrics will appeal to listeners of Blondshell, Olivia Rodrigo, and Allie Crow Buckley. Her concerts feel like an intimate hangout, and I’m waiting on the edge of my seat for her debut album.” — Reed

"Are You Looking Up" - Mk.gee

“Everyone from Anderson .Paak to to Kenny Beats are fans of Mk.gee, a guitar virtuoso with a voice of an angel. Try not to cry while listening to this song!” — Steffanee Wang, music editor