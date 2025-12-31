NYLON’s Most Anticipated Tours Of 2026

It’s no secret that we love concerts here at NYLON — we literally devoted the 2025 NYLON Nights Awards to our favorite live music moments of the year. So while everyone else will be preoccupied with the ball drop on NYE, we’ll be counting down the days until our next show. We could twiddle our thumbs and wait impatiently for the time to pass, or we can wax poetic about our most anticipated tours of 2026 in the meantime. For our sanity, we’ve chosen the latter, which we’ve so generously listed out below.

Lux Tour NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Lux was one of our favorite albums of 2025, so of course we’ll be seated when Rosalía takes the project on the road next year. From March to September, the Spanish singer will make stops in over 40 cities across North America, Europe, the U.K., and South America, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and NYC.

Midnight Sun Tour Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zara Larsson captured many a heart this year with her massive hit “Midnight Sun,” viral collab with PinkPantheress, and headline-worthy opening stint on Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive tour. But if you missed your chance to see the Swedish singer the first time around, you’re in luck: Larsson is set to embark on her own U.S. tour in February, where she’ll make stops in Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Anaheim, and more.

An Evening With PinkPantheress Tour Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Speaking of PinkPantheress, the British singer-songwriter will be headed back “Stateside” in 2026 for an extended run of her Evening With PinkPantheress tour. Yes, she’s only playing 14 shows across North America, but you know what they say: short album, short tour.

Everybody Scream Tour Bianca de Vilar/WireImage/Getty Images Imagine missing the chance to see Florence + The Machine live — couldn’t be us. Come springtime, the British rock band will be bringing their signature brand of witch-folk to a city near you, making stops in Seattle, Toronto, Minneapolis, Brooklyn, and more. And with openers like CMAT, Sofia Isella, and Rachel Chinouriri on the bill, this tour is already promising to be an all-timer.

The Art Of Loving Tour Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Dean proved she’s ready for the big leagues during her opening stint on Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet tour this year, and in 2026, she’ll be back on the arena stage once more — this time, as a headliner. Along with a triumphant 4-show run at Madison Square Garden, the “Man I Need” singer is set to entertain audiences at Salt Lake City’s Maverick Center, Boston’s TD Garden, and Denver’s Ball Arena throughout July and August.

Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party Tour Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hayley Williams gave us some of our favorite songs in 2025, so it goes without saying that we’re excited to see the singer bring Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party to life in 2026. But we’re not the only ones: all 43 of Williams’ upcoming shows sold out during the presale, making next year’s tour one of the hottest tickets town already.

West End Girl Tour NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Lily Allen’s fifth studio album had everyone and their mother in a chokehold this year, but we predict the West End Girl craze will really hit a fever pitch once the tour kicks off in 2026. Reason being: the singer is only making eight stops across the U.S., which will undoubtedly make tickets a hot commodity.

Tour Ma Vie CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Vie may not have made much noise upon its release, but Doja Cat is one of the most adept and charismatic performers we have, and we’ll take any opportunity to see her live. Lucky for us there will be plenty of chances to do so in 2026, as the rapper-turned-singer will be on the road from February through December.