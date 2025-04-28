Every Great Fashion Moment You Might’ve Missed Over The Weekend

Every Monday morning rolls around with the usual dose of ennui towards the unfortunate task of checking your inbox, with nary a care in the world for 48 hours coming to an end. If you’re anything like us and generally opt out of doom-scrolling during the weekend — especially when it’s spring and the first glimpse of humane weather comes around — you might miss some heartbeat-quickening fashion from celebs who never take a day off. There was an exceptional amount of sartorial greatness worn around the world this weekend: Miley Cyrus was in Paris — where she was the first to wear two Fall/Winter 2025 collections — and across the globe, Elle Fanning made us feel right at home in the month of April with a peachy sequined dress.

Elsewhere, some of our favorites including Anya Taylor-Joy and Chloë Sevigny showed up and showed out while we were on Do Not Disturb mode, so we felt it appropriate to round up everything you might’ve missed while indulging in a pre-noon cocktail or lounging on a grassy knoll and otherwise staying offline. Keep scrolling for your weekend update (sorry, no Colin Jost or Michael Che here).

Backgrid While Miley’s New York style was understated yet elevated, her Parisian ‘fits were fresh off the runway. This Saint Laurent all-leather number is from their latest collection, which she happens to be the guinea pig for.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Ms. Sevigny has the best legs in Hollywood, and for another Magic Farm screening, she wore an excellent blouson jacket, high-up-on-the-foot heels, and flouncy miniskirt, all from Louis Vuitton.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Madrid, Úrsula Corberó wore the pastel Prada dress of the season with a delicate, nymph-esque braid falling down her back.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Elle Fanning gave the pastel dress her own spin in this ‘50s-meets-today custom Coach dress.

JT popped out at Brown University for their Spring Weekend concert, and embraced the Chloé girl within her in a custom look by Guvanch.

Backgrid More Miley, this time in Alaïa’s Spring/Fall 2025 collection, which, yes, had never been worn until this moment.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images This is method dressing I’m here for: Anya Taylor-Joy’s black-and-red argyle look coordinated with her mini Diet Coke bottle to a tee.

Backgrid Another Alaïa & Miley look, this time featuring the gargantuan sunglasses we anticipate seeing on everyone come high summer.

Backgrid Surprise, surprise: Miley’s in more Alaïa. We’re particularly enchanted by the collar-cum-neck-brace on this leather trench.

Backgrid Kendall also happens to be in Paris, where she stepped out in — you guessed it — The Row. This billowing blouse is inspiring us to size up two sizes for our next cotton-shirt run.