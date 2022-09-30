A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on September 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

5 Black Lip Glosses To Channel The “Soft Goth” Aesthetic

Fall is the perfect time to dive into goth beauty, and sheer black lip gloss is the perfect way to do it. The look is absolutely something that can help you achieve a good middle ground between Sarah Michelle Gellar’s vibe in Cruel Intentions and the recent balletcore craze. READ MORE

A Witch’s Guide To Love Spells

While there’s been a lot of witchcraft circulating on TikTok — “witchtok” — over the past few years, it can be kind of a sh*tshow of shortcuts and bad intel. So we spoke to our resident witch about how to make sure your love spells are coming from a grounded spiritual practice. READ MORE

The Best Street Style Denim Looks From Paris Fashion Week

When they’re not embracing the unofficial color of PFW, attendees have stepped out in modern, imaginative twists on everyone’s favorite classic wardrobe staple. There are denim suits, corsets, and skirts, as well as the on-trend baggy look, jumpsuits, and of course, Canadian Tuxedos. READ MORE

Yde Premieres Her Short Film On NYLON

Though Yde first got her start as an actress on Nickelodeon, she’s since proven herself to be an intuitive and dynamic songwriter with a rich and captivating voice. Her new 11-minute short film uses dance, movement, and a few visceral moments to illustrate a loose story about life, death, rebirth, and her belief in humanity. READ MORE

