NYLON’s Obsessed: What Our Editors Couldn’t Live Without In May

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Bailey Hikawa Ishi Phone Case

“Dogs and children are weirdly drawn to this bulbous phone case, which, conveniently, props up in landscape and portrait mode so you can watch your boiled-egg timer count down without risking tech neck.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Taottao Bubble Chiffon Plaid Top

“This chiffon top is beyond sexy — the low back, flared fabric, and cheeky sheerness were a huge hit during a recent night out.” — Layla Halabian, former culture editor

KHY Long-Sleeve Tie Tee

“Kylie Jenner’s new clothing line, KHY, is so buttery soft — I always find myself reaching for her pieces when I want to wear something extremely comfortable but still feel a little sexy.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Diesel's T-Angie Tee

“I love tops with zippers and cutouts, and this Diesel tee is so cute and immaculately fitted (which is rare for tees, let's be real!). I will happily be a logo slut for them.” — Steffanee Wang, former music editor

ENTERTAINMENT/CULTURE

Sake No Hana, NYC

“Sitting at a half-circle booth at Sake No Hana on a scene-y Thursday night feels straight out of an SATC episode. The food is decadent, and the sake goes down quick. The restaurant also shares the same roof as Tao Group’s buzzy new piano bar, Silver Lining Lounge, ensuring plenty of fun into the wee hours.” — Reed

Mood Swings by Frankie Barnet

“A delicious satire that gripped me from the first sentence. Frankie Barnet is not only an architect of the surreal and the absurd, but something of an anthropologist keenly observing society's unique derangement. Mood Swings whips from devastation to euphoria with the same fluidity it takes to doomscroll until the sun rises.” — Halabian

Sexy Unique Podcast

“As if I haven't been getting enough enjoyment out of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley this season, I love that I also get to listen to the hilarious and insightful Sexy Unique Podcast as the ultimate companion piece. Double the LOLs every week with my favorite TV analysts.” — Sam Neibart, former beauty editor

Tadhana, NYC

“I was lucky enough to try this imaginative new Filipino tasting-menu restaurant before it opened, and it was the most fun dining experience I've had in ages. The ‘halo-halo in one bite’ should be served in buckets.” — Peng

BEAUTY

Glossier Strawberry Balm Dotcom

“Glossier's original lip balm formula is back, baby! I missed it so. I love the new strawberry flavor, which has the nostalgic smell of fruity Lip Smackers, but with the grownup add-ons of a super-moisturizing feel and the prettiest strawberry-jam-like tint.” — Neibart

LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops

“I almost didn't take these at our sister site The Zoe Report’s Zoeasis event during Coachella because I knew they'd be habit-forming — and I was right. Once you see how bright and luminous these drops make the whites of your eyes, it takes a lot of restraint to not use them except for special occasions.” – Peng

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Solar Lavender Fragrance

“I’ve always loved donning a men’s cologne, and this musky lavender fragrance is my favorite right now. With spicy and woody notes, it’s subtle yet intoxicating. Plus, the Issey Miyake bottle looks like a piece of art on my dresser.” — Reed

Sexy Hair Hard Up Holding Gel

“Yes, I saw Challengers, and yes, I immediately became obsessed with everything Zendaya wore. But most of all, that braid. A quick Google search led me to this product, which her stylist actually used.” — Wang

MUSIC

"Streetwise" - Pretty Sick

“As far as my headphones are concerned, this is the song of the summer. Sabrina Fuentes is a compelling lyricist who makes me want to stay out until sunrise.” — Halabian

“rentrer chez moi” - Christine and the Queens

“Christine and the Queens’ beautiful new single is bittersweet intimacy with heartfelt lyrics so raw and exposed, you’ll find yourself diving back into the artist’s discography for more.” — Reed

"Lobster Telephone" - Peggy Gou

“Europe (and Americans with great dance music taste), your club anthem of the summer has arrived.” — Wang